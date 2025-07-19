Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Feet First Fundraiser: Auckland to Te Puke walk for community support

By Stuart Whitaker
SunLive·
3 mins to read

The Hub Te Puke chairman Lee Harrison will walk 250km from Auckland to Te Puke. Photos / Luke Edwards

The Hub Te Puke chairman Lee Harrison will walk 250km from Auckland to Te Puke. Photos / Luke Edwards

If someone suggested walking the 250km from Auckland to Te Puke, a fair question would be: Why?

The Hub Te Puke general manager Scott Nicholson and chairman Lee Harrison are preparing to do just that, and there are two answers.

Firstly, it is a chance to acknowledge and raise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save