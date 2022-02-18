Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga homeless family of eight's battle to stop 'relying on the system'

7 minutes to read
Heremaia (left) and Sarah-Jane Ahipene. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist


Sarah-Jane and Heremaia Ahipene say they just want to be self-sufficient. After three years of homelessness, they're starting a business. They are motivated to improve their lives, support workers say. But their efforts to get

A homeless couple with six children has started a garden services business as part of a mission to one day own their own home and stop being "reliant on the system".

