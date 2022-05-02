A view of the Millenium Track at Tauranga Domain. Photo / NZME

A feasibility study investigating a multi-use stadium for Tauranga has identified a preferred location and recommended an initial concept of the project be brought forward for further analysis and consultation.

The study is being undertaken through Western Bay economic development agency Priority One, in collaboration with Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Sport New Zealand.

Wharepai Domain, inclusive of Tauranga Domain, has been identified as the site of focus for the study, and the feasibility study outlined the central portion of the domain as the best location.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said in a statement released today this was a positive step forward but: "We still have a significant amount of work to do including further consultation, design, funding and a business case."

The gates of Wharepai Domain gates. Photo / NZME

"No final decisions have been made but if the stadium progresses it could be home to all types of events, including cultural, community, business, entertainment, and sports events, including large-scale concerts."

While this has been a partnership approach, the stadium would be located on city council land. Once plans have been sufficiently developed, there will be public engagement as part of the next annual plan process.

City council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said: "Ensuring the community-led space represents the wants and needs of the community is vital."

"We know it is important that green spaces are retained, and the rich culture of our region highlighted, and we look forward to having further discussions about how we might be able to make that happen."

Tangata whenua representative Buddy Mikaere said the site was an area of cultural significance, and it would be important that any concepts put forward enhanced the unique whenua on which an arena might be built.

"We're really looking forward to having a suitable venue to host mana whenua, and local events, with pride."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Ranginui chairwoman, and member of the governance group overseeing the feasibility study, Donna Gardiner, said: "We, the iwi, support the local hapū in their vision and aspirations for the new stadium facility.

"We also see this as a significant investment and support of all rangatahi of our moana, and furthermore see this as a significant investment in the future leaders of our region."