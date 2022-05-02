Letters to the editor: Credit to driver for keeping cool head

A 100km/h sign. Photo / NZME

I read the alarming and riveting account in the editorial (April 28) by Kiri Gillespie, of being confronted by a reckless overtaking driver.

This occurred at 95 km/h after cresting a blind hill and finding a vehicle on the wrong side of the road coming straight toward them. All credit to Kiri's driver for keeping a cool head to avoid collision and not being paralysed with fear.

It made me wonder if the car being overtaken had contributed to the situation by increasing speed and making it difficult for the overtaking driver. Surely the driver of the car being overtaken should have noticed the blind hill coming, reduced speed and moved over to the left when it became obvious a very unsafe situation was developing, so as to let the idiot pass.

Of course, the overtaking driver should have abandoned the manoeuvre before it developed further.

Once again humans are the dominating factor in making the roads unsafe rather than just the roads. No wonder we need centreline safety barriers, airbags and seat belts.

At least the oncoming driver in this case was not asleep at the wheel.

Harry Horner

Ōtūmoetai

Get out and vote

Now that the National Party candidate Sam Uffindell has been selected this will be the opportunity, for Tauranga voters, to send the incumbent Government a very clear message.

It seems rather ironic that Tauranga voters, who will be able to vote for a replacement MP, but in view of the government-appointed commissioners, will not be able to vote, in the upcoming local body elections, for the mayor and the local councillors who represent us every day.

Regardless of who you vote for, this is a great opportunity for Tauranga voters to express their views on Labour party policies such as Three Waters, co-governance issues, health reforms, the crime rate, the cost of living crisis, police and the raft of issues facing education and forward this floundering Government a clear message.

Let's get out and vote on June 18 and show the current Government that it must change direction or face obliteration at the 2023 general election.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Change of mind

I was in favour of a four-year parliamentary term but have now changed my mind because of the attitude of the Government essentially saying: We say and you pay.

I am fed up with this attitude and we would be better off to go to a two-year term and that would ensure that the right decisions are made because they won't have the time to make mistakes and do backtracks as they do at present.

A good example of it is the Three Waters disaster.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

