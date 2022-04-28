Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiri Gillespie: Slower speed likely saved my life but lower limits still not the answer

3 minutes to read
Old Tauranga Rd bypasses Waihi, and much of it is long and straight. Photo / NZME

Old Tauranga Rd bypasses Waihi, and much of it is long and straight. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

OPINION
I'm no fan of lowering most speed limits.

I've written before about how I think many lowered limits are a cop-out and that driving slower isn't the sole solution to New Zealand's dreadful fatal and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.