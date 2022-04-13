A bird's-eye view of Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Racecourse in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

Who even goes to the races anymore?

This is a question prompted by future plans for the 85ha block of Greerton land that hosts Tauranga Racing, Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Equestrian Sports Association.

Tauranga City Council is looking to make better use of the Crown-owned land for future generations.

Given Tauranga's precarious position as one of New Zealand's fastest-growing cities, such a move makes sense.

Ten options were considered and, of these, seven retained the golf club, four kept the equestrian centre, and just two retained the racecourse.

Council consultants say the golf club's favourable position reflects about 1500 pieces of feedback. Many people wanted the greenery of the golf course to stay.

It's a nice thought. But what good is keeping such a private green space when someone like me must pay $1400 a year to be a member? Is retaining the golf course really in the city's overall best interests, or perhaps just for an elite few who can afford it?

By comparison, the racecourse is open to anyone on any budget. Yet most people I know who have attended the races in the past few years have only done so for a social event - certainly not the sport itself.

Even Racing Tauranga board member Doug Owens admits the sport is "arguably a sunset industry", and this is partly why he believes it should stay where it is.

Rotorua Racing has offered Tauranga its facility for shared use but Owens has dismissed this.

So what to do?

The council proposes to move the racecourse but hasn't been able to provide answers to where to, for how much, and who will pay. Yet, Tauranga residents are being asked to choose their preference despite such unknown consequences.

This concerns me.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not advocating anything should stay or go - yet. But in my view, demolishing an existing facility in favour of moving it with no apparent business case or Crown approval is short-sighted and cavalier.

Housing, one of the region's biggest issues, should be a central factor given a decent number of homes could be built on this land. But it appears to have become a sacrificial lamb in favour of golfing and green space.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley is right to call for more time to better assess the wider community's views on this project.

It is a big decision that will leave its mark on Tauranga for generations to come.

Whatever decision is reached, not everyone will be pleased. But let's ensure the city takes the time needed to make the best decision.

Hopefully, the eventual decision will be one most people can be proud of.