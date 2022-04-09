The Premium Debate: Subscriber opinions on city plans

Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / NZME

On Thursday, Tauranga City Council released ranked options for the future of an 85-hectare piece of land that is already home to the Tauranga Racecourse and Tauranga Golf Club. None of those preferred options included the racecourse remaining onsite. Instead, active recreation and housing were favoured.

There seems to be an obsession with converting these green areas all around the country to housing, and yet surely if more intensive housing is squeezed in everywhere you will need even more green areas. Not many people will have decent backyards anymore, they need somewhere for recreation. First, they come for the racecourses, then it will be the golf clubs, then the rugby fields as fewer people play that sport.

- Kevin C

For a start, that area is gridlocked at peak times now, let alone filling it with hundreds more houses jammed in where an important green space and well-used recreation area currently exists. As mentioned the racecourse is one of the best-kept in the country so why destroy it.

As the city expands there is plenty of usable land in the Western Bay area, think outside the square a little. And Rotorua has numerous problems to get over already re racing, including climate, soil, distance from training centres, corrosion of electronic equipment etc.

- Debbie H

No, no, no ... the entry routes to Tauranga are already cluttered with wall-to-wall housing. The Gate Pa reserve area is an important wellness facility in a city overwhelmed by its own growth.

- Mike S

Tauranga City Council commissioners met Mount Maunganui residents on Tuesday evening to receive feedback on the proposed civic development. Option one - the commissioners' preferred option - develops the area with a library, museum, civic whare and upgraded Baycourt, and costs around $300 million. Option two is a smaller project with the library, a community hub and the civic whare, and would cost around $126m.

For goodness' sake, here we go again with those who cannot see past their noses. I thought the development idea was excellent and to have a museum is an absolute must. When we go to another town/city we always head for the museum and art gallery. We spent many hours in the Christchurch museum with the children when they were young and then my son did the same with his children. Why is Tauranga so backward at moving forward? The CBD is an absolute disgrace so revitalisation is imperative.

- Iona W

A museum would be great if Tauranga can afford it. We plainly cannot. Either the upfront or ongoing costs. If it paid for itself I'm happy for the council to spend the money. But I fear the costs will blow out to double what they forecast, and revenues will be so low that it will permanently require significant subsidies.

- Brian G

Too many residents are worried about what they get as a ratepayer; a what's in it for me mentality. Well, newsflash - they're not the only ones to live in this city and you can never please everyone. Tauranga is so left behind, it needs massive investment everywhere. The civic centre would be a great addition.

- Andre P