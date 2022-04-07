Tauranga's new representation model has been confirmed. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga's new representation model has been confirmed. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga City residents will have a new system to vote under when the election rolls around two years from now.

People will now vote for one councillor who is standing in their local ward or the Māori ward plus a mayor.

The new representation model that sought to address a "historic failure" to represent all of Tauranga's communities, was confirmed by the Local Government Commission on Thursday.

Under the single-member ward model, the city is divided into eight geographical wards; Mauao/Mount Maunganui, Arataki, Pāpāmoa, Welcome Bay, Matua-Ōtūmoetai, Bethlehem, Tauriko and Te Papa.

Te Awanui, the Māori ward, covers the entire city, and the mayor will be elected at large.

Establishing a Māori ward was a first for Tauranga.

City commission chair Anne Tolley said: "This arrangement recognises that there are distinct geographical communities within Tauranga and that it's important they are represented around the council table".

The decision was made after a hearing in March, where the city commissioners presented their reasons for the model to the Local Government Commission.

During the hearing, Tolley said the model was simpler than the previous one and encouraged "greater representation between councillors and community groups".

"Historic failure to ensure that there was representation from across the city has led to community frustration."

The commission heard from people who "felt they'd been ignored by previous councils" during the long-term plan engagement, said Tolley.

The former representation arrangement had 10 councillors and a mayor. There were three general wards with two positions available in each, four at large positions and the mayor.

A number of appellants and objectors also presented their concerns at the hearing.

Most submitters wanted to retain at least some of the at large councillor positions and others preferred the status quo.

Tolley told the Local Government commissioners the now confirmed arrangement "allowed the ward councillors to effectively represent the views of people in their electoral area".

Tauranga City would be the only council not holding an election on October 8 this year.

On March 14 Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced a commission would remain in place until July 2024.

She appointed the city commission in February 2020 after deposing the elected members for "significant governance problems".

An election would now take place in July 2024.

Tolley said the newly elected members would come together to make decisions on behalf of all the residents.

"We believe this [representation] arrangement will give the incoming council in 2024 the best chance of success."

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.