Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Everything on your Facebook feed is there for a reason

5 minutes to read
Even if you're just reading comments, Facebook has your attention, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Gettty Images

Even if you're just reading comments, Facebook has your attention, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Gettty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

This week, I logged into my Facebook account for the first time in more than a month.

Not for the joy of it, that's for sure. I curiously flicked through trying to find some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.