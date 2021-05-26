Tauranga City Council criticised over $19m failed Harington St carpark building

The Harington St Transport Hub. Photo / File

The Auditor-General has criticised Tauranga City Council over its $19 million failed Harington St transport hub project.

Among the criticisms were that the council focused on price over whether the project could be delivered.

In a letter to council chief executive Marty Grenfell today, Officer of the Auditor-General inquiries manager Dave Lemmon laid out flaws in the procurement process the council used for the project.

The project had a $29m budget when construction started mid-2018. The council abandoned the half-finished build last year after serious seismic issues were identified in the structure, having spent $19m.

Facing an estimated $9.8m demolition cost, in March it instead sold the site to the lead contractor for $1. Settling the construction contract and unused materials netted the council just $200,000.

In the letter, Lemmon said the council would have "nothing to show for the money it has spent".

"This raises significant questions about the procurement process used by the council for the building."

"We decided to look into the issue."

Lemmon said there were several aspects of the project that did not show good procurement or governance practices.

"These included a lack of a business case or overall plan for procurement, using panel members for work for which they were not appointed to the supplier panel, focusing on price to the detriment of whether the provider could deliver the work being contracted for, an unclear purpose for the project even after it had started, and unclear responsibilities while it was being carried out.

"This is not what is expected when a local authority, or any public organisation, is spending public money."

He also questioned whether the council should have taken further advice earlier regarding its benefits analysis.

Lemmon said after abandoning the build the council reviewed its procurement processes and started to make changes. The Government appointed commissioners to govern the council earlier this year.

For those reasons, he decided to write the letter in place of a full inquiry. The letter did not cover matters such as the cause of the failure.

Grenfell said the council welcomed the Auditor-General's letter and recognised the procedural failings in the procurement and management of this project.

"Prior to the Auditor-General's interest in this matter, we had commissioned two independent reviews. The recommendations from these, and the Auditor-General's letter, are in the process of being implemented.

"We have put in place a range of measures to improve project delivery, governance and procurement processes."

That included the disestablishment of a standalone project management office and the transfer of direct accountability for delivering capital projects to the business units, which will ultimately be responsible for the asset.

"Central to this reform is the new capital programme assurance division and new procurement policy.

"The draft Long term-Plan has an extensive programme of capital projects and the creation of [the division] will support our project delivery with increased capability, expertise and confidence."

The council is pursuing legal action in relation to the building.