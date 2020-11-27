Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Faces of Erebus: Families tell the stories of the 257 victims

2 minutes to read
Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

Forty-one years ago today 257 people died when an Air New Zealand sightseeing flight crashed into Antarctica's Mt Erebus.

To mark the 40th anniversary last year, Herald reporter Cherie Howie tracked down family of passengers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.