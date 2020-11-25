Royal Commission's findings on Christchurch mosque attacks handed to government

Photo / NZH

The Royal Commission report into the Christchurch mosque attacks will be handed to the Government today.

After more than 18 months of investigation, around 400 interviews have been completed, including with Brenton Tarrant, who was jailed for life without parole in August.

It is understood the findings could be made public around the middle of next month, during the last week of parliament before it rises for the year.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti has previously said she is anticipating releasing the report by Christmas.

Christchurch Afghan community spokesperson Sulaiman Sarwary said the Muslim community have been grateful and supportive of the inquiry since the word go and he hopes the findings will be released in a full and transparent manner.

"The calls for the commission of inquiry provided the opportunity to do this and sends a strong unified message that this cannot and will not happen again."

Sarwary said while the report will be valued, his community would like to see a ministerial-led inquiry, which would have more resources at its disposal.

Muslim Association of Canterbury spokesperson Ahmed Khan said they hope the Government takes swift actions, with recommendations around hate speech laws and ongoing support for the Muslim community.

Spokesperson for the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand Anwar Ghani said they would like to work with various government agencies and NGOs to create a better a New Zealand for generations to come.