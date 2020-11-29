Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Photo exclusive: Pictures from inside quake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral

2 minutes to read

Stalls assigned to the cathedral's canons and lay canons for their term of office. Photo / Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project

Logan Church
By:

Reporter, Christchurch, NZ Herald

For the first time in years, pictures of the wrecked interior of the Christ Church cathedral have been released.

The images come from a Beca drone that was flown inside the building in 2019.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.