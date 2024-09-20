Advertisement
Fleeing driver ploughs through Waikanae school grounds

RNZ
Quick Read
The broken fence at Kapakapanui School in Waikanae after a vehicle drove on the school field. Photo / Supplied.

By RNZ

A school in the lower North Island says all its students are safe after a driver fleeing police ploughed through its grounds.

In a post on social media, Kapakapanui School in Waikanae said the vehicle “crashed through our front gates in an attempt to evade the police” on Friday.

“The car continued across the school field and turf and crashed through our rear fence then continued. All children were inside at the time and remained inside.”

Photographs uploaded by the school showed a broken fence and gate.

The damaged fence at Kapakapanui School. Photo / Facebook / Kapakapanui School
A driver fleeing police ploughed through Kapakapanui School grounds. Photo / Facebook / Kapakapanui School
The school said police had since caught the suspect.

RNZ has contacted police for comment.

- RNZ

