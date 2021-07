Extra fire crews are being brought in for a fire at the Resource Recovery Centre in Golden bay's Tākaka. Photo / Bevan Conley

Extra fire crews are being brought in for a fire at the Resource Recovery Centre in Tākaka, Golden Bay.

Nelson firefighters are on the way to assist the volunteer fire service for the blaze which started just after 9am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire was still going in a waste bin and he was not sure if chemicals were involved.

More to come.