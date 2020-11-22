Extension for companies competing to build Christchurch's new stadium

An artist's impression of the Canterbury multi-use arena to be built in the Christchurch CBD, which will have a roof and 25,000-person capacity. Photo / Supplied

An extension has been granted for companies vying to design and build Christchurch's new stadium.

The design and build contractor was set to be chosen by the end of this year - but the deadline has been extended to January 29.

Christchurch City Council's Alistair Pearson said the companies submitting proposals asked for the extension and the approved contractor will be announced next March.

The $473 million covered arena is set to open its doors at the end of 2024 in the central city.

Concept plans showed a design similar to Dunedin's popular Forsyth Barr Stadium, with a clear, plastic roof and spectators seated close to the action.

It will have room for 5000 extra, temporary seats, and additionally will boast a 36,000-capacity for concerts with world-class acoustics.

Red and black sports lovers were devastated when the February 2011 earthquake ended more than 100 years of sporting history at Lancaster Park – or AMI Stadium as it was known when the violent shaking sunk its giant concrete grandstands and saw liquefaction swamp the once-prime turf.