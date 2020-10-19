Christchurch central city roads to partially close permanently for new stadium

Aerial shot of the site for the new area. Photo / Supplied

The sections of two central city roads will be closed for good to make way for Christchurch's new stadium.

The Christchurch City Council is preparing the site for the $470 million dollar multi-use arena due to be unveiled by the end of 2024.

Motorists will be unable to use Cashel and Lichfield streets between Madras and Barbadoes.

Initially, this will be to remove or change street lights, cables and underground pipes.

Spokesman Alistair Pearson said traffic congestion is likely, but they need to be closed to build the arena.

The sections of Cashel and Lichfield streets are unlikely to reopen, as LINZ is formalising their permanent closures.

This map shows the changed traffic flows around the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena site. Photo / Supplied

It follows the city council and the crown formally signing off on a joint funding agreement for the new stadium earlier this month.

Both parties agreed to contribute a total $473 million towards the cost of the build.

The city council has committed $253 million and the crown $220 million.

Early works on the stadium are expected to begin on-site in 2021.