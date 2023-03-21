‘Expect delays’: Crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway holds up traffic

The alleged man behind mass drug shipment appears in court, the Government’s plans to slash driving in Auckland and Donald Trump anticipates arrest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Motorists are experiencing delays on Auckland’s southwestern motorway after a car crash.

The crash had blocked the middle lane on State Highway 20 causing a traffic hold-up.

A fire truck could be seen responding to the scene and two were en route.

A car crash on Auckland's southwestern motorway has held up traffic. Photo / Chris Keall

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was just before the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp and had been blocking all northbound lanes.

“Pass left via the shoulder with care and expect delays”, it said.

A police spokesperson said the crash site had now been cleared.