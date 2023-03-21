‘Expect delays’: Crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway holds up traffic

Motorists are experiencing delays on Auckland’s southwestern motorway after a car crash.
The crash had blocked the middle lane on State Highway 20 causing a traffic hold-up.
A fire truck could be seen responding to the scene and two were en route.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was just before the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp and had been blocking all northbound lanes.
“Pass left via the shoulder with care and expect delays”, it said.
A police spokesperson said the crash site had now been cleared.