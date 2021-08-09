Evers-Swindell Park in Clive floods due to swells blocking river mouths

Flooding has happened in Clive due to high river levels. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Evers-Swindell Park in Clive and parts of the Hawke's Bay Trails around Waitangi Regional Park have flooded on Tuesday morning as river levels in the region remain high.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council said in a Facebook post there is still high levels on the Clive, Ngaruroro and Tūtaekurī rivers and there has been flooding at the rowing club and Evers-Swindell Park.

The Maraetōtara, Esk, Te Ngarue, Waihoratuna river mouths have closed due to a southerly swell and are being closely monitored.

"We haven't been able to open the rivers earlier because of the unsafe swell conditions.

"The [Clive] river mouth is open, but we are looking to realign it to improve the flow of water out to the ocean and reduce water levels in the rivers back to normal.

The river levels have been high for the past few days.

The Ngaruroro River mouth opened naturally on Friday morning, August 6, at low tide but Hawke's Bay Regional Council had previously signalled they would send contractors to open it themselves as with the Clive River high, there was potential for flooding at the Evers-Swindell Reserve

High river levels have flooded parts of the Hawke's Bay Trails at Waitangi. Photo / Craig Cooper

On Tuesday morning State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō was open, but the New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to treat the trip with caution.

Snow closed two main roads into Hawke's Bay on Monday - SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa was closed for a short period on Monday evening- and SH5's closure on Monday morning left a dozen trucks stuck.

The winter blast coated the hills around the region in white - there was even some brief excitement about sleet that looked like snow on Te Mata Peak on Monday morning - and hail fell at semi- regular intervals across the twin cities.

The Evers-Swindell Park and rowing club in Clive have flooded. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

It also brought wind in its icy breath - MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the strongest gust of wind happened between 4am to 5am on Monday at Mahia and measured 152km/h.

Winds reached 83km/h in Napier shortly before 8am and 91km/h in Wairoa just before 10am.