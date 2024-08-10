Something he’s looking forward to, is getting another perspective, outside the main centres.
“We have been to New Zealand six times, usually around AucklandWellington and Christchurch, but never anywhere else, so when I saw these shows were outside the big cities, I was excited.
“I want to see more of the country, it’s going to be cool.”
Everclear were among leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the 90s, yet Alexakis, 62, founder, vocalist and guitarist makes it clear he has no plans to slow down.
Since forming in 1992, the band has enjoyed a lengthy career, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling more than 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 singles on mainstream rock, alternative, and adult top 40 radio, including tracks Santa Monica, Father of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life, Wonderful and Everything To Everyone.
In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s career, (they still play 100 shows a year) Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of 90s alt-rock bands.
He has worked in other areas of the music industry, as an A&R representative, hosted a weekly radio show, starred in film and television, and been active in politics.
“I’ve always felt like, living in a democracy, we have certain rights and privileges; I have always been politically motivated.
“We usually have a pretty loose set list; we play our favourites, if people hit us up on social media we will play it.
“We’re stoked to be joining a lineup of such legendary acts. It’s been seven years since we’ve been to New Zealand, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back and connect with our Kiwi fans and to be included in this awesome festival.”