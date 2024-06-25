Cold Chisel is headlining this year's Summer Concert Tour.

Coromandel will welcome the return of the Summer Concert Tour with Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Bic Runga and Everclear set to take the stage in Whitianga.

It spells good news as uncertainty over the Coromandel roading network left Whitianga off the Summer Concert Tour for a second year in a row in 2024.

The Whitianga leg of the 2023 tour was cancelled after extensive damage to State Highway 25A from severe weather in January.

As the Coromandel worked hard to fix its infrastructure after the severe weather, Cyclone Gabrielle blew a big event opportunity Hamilton’s way.

The Hamilton concert in 2024 was a one-off and would not be repeated in 2025.

Greenstone Entertainment confirmed it would celebrate the 15th anniversary in 2025 with a welcome return to Whitianga - marked down in the diary for January 26, 2025.

It is one of the biggest events in Whitianga’s summer calendar with Greenstone Entertainment announcing dates and venues for the 2025 Summer Concert Tour today, traditionally held in Whitianga, Queenstown and Taupō.

The 2025 bill will feature Aussie rockers Cold Chisel and Icehouse, Kiwi songstress Bic Runga and American rockers Everclear.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said it was exciting news for the Coromandel.

“These artists were part of my life growing up as a young musician learning to play guitar. Cold Chisel and Icehouse defined the soundtrack to our lives.”

Salt said he was at a Cold Chisel gig in Auckland when the band had an unannounced special guest join them on stage, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes both continue to be exciting and dynamic performers, both solo, and with their own bands; having the original Cold Chisel band back together is not to be missed.”

Australian rock group Cold Chisel, 1982. Clockwise, from left: bassist Phil Small, singer Jimmy Barnes, drummer Steve Prestwich (1954 - 2011), guitarist Ian Moss and keyboard player Don Walker. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Salt said the Icehouse song Great Southern Land, penned by band frontman Iva Davies was a “quintessential Aussie anthem”.

“Add in the pure homegrown talent of Bic Runga and her iconic catalogue, and you’ve got a great concert lineup that will be the highlight of the year.

“And it’s all happening back where it belongs, in beautiful Whitianga.”

It is set to be in one mammoth anniversary celebration as Cold Chisel celebrate 50 years and Icehouse marks 45 years since its first New Zealand tour.

Greenstone chief executive Amanda Calvert said: “With this being our 15th anniversary, we are privileged to celebrate it with Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Bic Runga and Everclear.”

The Summer Concert Tour had cemented itself as an annual pilgrimage where friends got together and enjoyed some of the best music of their lifetime, she said.

“To think that over the years we have entertained so many people at our shows, hosted over 42 musical legends, had a massive economic impact on regional towns, and have made friends with so many great people along the way.

“We are so looking forward to the 2025 Summer Concert Tour and delivering our best concert series yet.”

The 2025 Summer Concert Tour would play in Queenstown on Saturday, January 18, Taupō on Saturday, January 25 and make its return to the Coromandel at the Whitianga Waterways on Sunday, January 26 – the Taupō and Whitianga shows falling on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Icehouse frontman Iva Davies in 1986. Photo / Getty Images.

Cold Chisel would be bringing its 50th Anniversary tour, ‘The Big Five-O’ across the ditch to celebrate with a Kiwi summer.

They recently announced 23 dates across Australia, from October to December, with 20 shows selling out within hours of going on sale.

After frontman Jimmy Barnes underwent open heart surgery in 2023, the rocker admitted he never thought he’d see the milestone performances come together.

“The Big Five-0 is a landmark moment; there have been plenty of times where I never thought I’d live to see this day so I’m going to make the most of it. I can’t wait to celebrate with my mates and with all the fans who have been such a big part of our story.”

Icehouse, formed by Iva Davies, the band’s lead singer and musical creative force, have had 28 platinum albums, 10 top-40 albums and over 15 top-40 singles in the New Zealand charts including Great Southern Land, Hey Little Girl, Electric Blue and Crazy.

“We loved touring New Zealand in 2017 with the Summer Concert Tour and can’t wait to be back again to be part of the 15-year celebrations in January,” Davies said.

Since the release of her first single Drive in 1996, Bic Runga has been awarded almost every musical honour in New Zealand, including the prestigious Apra Silver Scroll songwriting award.

She has won the most Tui Awards (New Zealand Music Awards) by any individual (20), and in 2016 was the recipient of the Legacy Award at the New Zealand Music Awards, and inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the 90s, has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, including four that had been certified gold or platinum, selling over 6 million records.

Coromandel residents can secure limited tickets from 9am on Thursday at the Whitianga i-Site and Pauanui Information Centre.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 24-hour presale for all shows, starting 10am on Thursday.

Greenstone Concert Club members have priority access to pre-sale tickets from 10am Thursday, with general public tickets on sale from noon on Monday.

Ticket prices start from $159 plus a booking fee or until sold out. Express entry, VIP and Greenstone Club options are available.























