Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr and the band will hit the stage in Taupō and Hamilton this weekend for the Summer Concert Tour, along with other international acts Pseudo Echo, Collective Soul, Kiwi band White Chapel Jak and Taupō teenage sensations Sonorous. Photo / Geoff Walker

Concert Excitement is building ahead of the Summer Concert Tour in Hamilton and Taupō this weekend but one trio is buzzing more than most.

Young Taupō blues and rock band Sonorous will be opening the first of the three concerts this weekend in Taupō on Saturday, and it will easily be the biggest crowd they have performed in front of, thanks to the international acts to follow.

The three teenagers; bassist Khani Te Mete, drummer Cooper Paalvast and guitarist and vocalist Lucian McDermott have been practising every day for the last three weeks.

Cooper said he was nervous about the big day when they were first chosen to open for the big international acts but that had given way to excitement.

McDermott said they had never done a big concert like that so were not sure what to expect but they would just get there early.

He said they had done plenty of live performances but this would be on a whole different level.

Sonorous warms up ahead of its biggest performance to date, from left; drummer Cooper Paalvast, bassist Khani Te Mete, and guitarist and vocalist Lucian McDermott. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Previous Taupō Summer Concerts have attracted crowds of about 17,500 people.

The band is gathering a lot of interest and fans in Taupō, and already has three gigs lined up in Australia this year including the Matsumura Blues Festival in Melbourne in June.

McDermott said the long-term goal was to get on the festivals circuit overseas and “start earning the big bucks” and they already have a couple of original songs available on Spotify.

They would be playing a mixture of original and cover songs at this weekend’s concert.

The already-famous acts on the day include Pseudo Echo, Collective Soul, Texas and Simple Minds. Tickets are still available on the day.

The Hamilton leg of the Summer Concert tour is a one-off. Organisers decided to move the event from Whitianga because of uncertainty over the state of roads in the Coromandel Peninsula following a series of storms and cyclons early last year. The concert is usually held in Queenstown, Taupō and Whitianga.

Taupō Concert details

Riverside Park on Saturday, January 26.

9:00am Car Park Opens

10:00am Express Entry Open

11:00am Main Gates Open

11:30am Sonorous

12:30pm Pseudo Echo

2:00pm Collective Soul

3:30pm Texas

5:00pm Simple Minds

6:30pm Concert Ends

Hamilton concert details

Claudelands Oval, corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton, Sunday, January 27

9:00am Car Park Opens

10:00am Express Entry Open

11:00am Main Gates Open

11:30am White Chapel Jak

12:30pm Pseudo Echo

2:00pm Collective Soul

3:30pm Texas

5:00pm Simple Minds

6:30pm Concert Ends

What you can take

Food

Sealed, non-alcoholic drinks in cans or plastic only (no glass), incl 0.00% beer

Chilly Bins

Trollies

Picnic rugs

Camping chairs (any size, but please be conscientious of your concert neighbours)

Umbrellas/Sunshades – in designated areas, 3m max size

Empty, Reusable Drink Bottles – Free refill water will be available.

What you can’t take

No Glass – this includes wine glasses, picnic glasses, glass bottles, glass perfume bottles, glass containers, glass drink bottles – no glass of any kind.

Alcohol

Beanbags or Couches

Tarpaulins

Inflatables

Knives, Weapons or explosives of any kind – including cheese or steel knives of any kind, or potential missiles.

Drugs or Illegal substances

Animals (excluding service dogs such as guide dogs and police/emergency service dogs).

Flares, fireworks, or sparklers.

Drums.

Fires and open flames of any kind.

Sound systems.

Portable laser equipment and pens.

Drones or any other remote flying device

Audio or video recording devices (including GoPro and similar).

Professional photography equipment (e.g., telephoto lenses; any lens over 20cm; any detachable lens; stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment or anything deemed by Concert staff to be professional photography equipment).

Skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, bicycles, quad-bikes, Segways or any personal motorised vehicles.

No unauthorised solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, give-aways, samples, etc.

No Offensive Clothing or Gang affiliated clothing or insignia.

Any other item deemed to be dangerous or offensive or potentially dangerous by Concert organisers.

Promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to any persons.





