Sonorous bassist Kahni Te Mete (left), vocalist and lead guitarist Lucian McDermott (centre) and drummer Cooper Paalvast (right) will open 2024's Taupo Summer Concert.

They’ve been together for just three weeks, but Taupō band Sonorous have already booked a gig that most acts can only dream about.

The trio will be the opening act at the 2024 Taupō Summer Concert on January 27, an honour reserved for one local act on each of the Summer Concert’s three dates.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Lucian McDermott and bassist Kahni Te Mete have been playing in bands together since intermediate school, and as Sonorous for three years.

Sonorous’ original drummer left the band earlier this year, with Cooper Paalvast stepping in just a few weeks ago.

They quickly gelled on a musical and personal level, said McDermott.

“With the short amount of time that we’ve had together as a band, we’ve come together a lot tighter.”

The coveted Summer Concert opening spot is something they’ve had their eye on for a while, but their young ages - Te Mete and McDermott are now both 16, Paalvast is 17 - excluded them in the past.

Now, they’re ready to hit the big stage.

And locally, they don’t come any bigger than the Summer Concert series, with Taupō attendances typically coming in at more than 15,000.

They got the gig after promoters Greenstone Entertainment put out a call on social media seeking recommendations for up-and-coming local acts.

Several music aficionados suggested Sonorous, and Greenstone gave them the green light.

The news was still sinking in, said McDermott.

“It’s pretty legendary to be able to perform in front of that many people and alongside some of the best musicians in the world.”

“It’s an honour, really, to be able to do this - a great opportunity.”

The band rehearse at least once a week, with support from their manager and mentor Carol Murch-Wall and teacher, mentor and musical director Lance Murch.

Ultimately, said McDermott, they were prepared to put in the work to make the most of their moment in the spotlight.

“It’s a big opportunity, so we’re gonna practice really hard for it.”

“We’ll smash it out of the park.”

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert said it was a pleasure to give Sonorous an opportunity that few get.

“We love showcasing up and upcoming talent and are excited to have local Taupō band, Sonorous, opening the Taupō Summer Concert in 2024, and to give them an opportunity to perform in front of tens of thousands of people,” Calvert said.

Tickets for the Taupō Summer concert are available at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz.

Sonorous’ debut single, Shame and Misrule, is available now on all streaming platforms.