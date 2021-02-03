Evans Bay Parade in Wellington reopens after gas leak

Evans Bay Parade, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Wellington road has reopened after a gas leak, first reported to authorities as an explosion, brought traffic to a halt earlier this afternoon.

In a statement Powerco said the gas leak at Greta Point on Evans Bay Parade has been isolated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the incident happened as a result of construction work, but they have since marked the scene as safe.

The fault was expected to be repaired by 6.30pm.

A Powerco spokesperson said residents in the area are advised that if they smell gas they should close doors and windows, extinguish any flames, and avoid sources of ignition.

"Powerco reminds people that if they are carrying out digging work in the roads or roadsides, or within properties, they must locate buried cables or gas lines first."

It's understood the gas main was damaged with a drill.

Wellington City Council said the construction work was part of investigations in preparation for the refurbishment of the Evans Bay retaining wall.

The road is open with stop-go traffic management in place.

"We are working alongside emergency services to keep the traffic flowing. We apologise for any inconvenience", the council said.

Bus 24: Gas Leak - Greta Point https://t.co/BHL5gA3RCs — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) February 3, 2021