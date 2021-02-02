CubaDupa returns to Wellington, new line-up announced

CubaDupa has been cancelled the last two years. File photo / Amandala Photography

Another wave of artists, stages and creative zones has been announced for Wellington's popular street festival CubaDupa.

The festival has been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus last year and security concerns around the mosque shootings the year before.

But it is set to return on March 27 and 28 this year, with plenty of diverse and creative performers and activities in the line up.

Hip hop queen Jess B will grace the CubaDupa stage on the Saturday, while New Zealand-based American actress and songwriter Chantal Claret will also perform.

French singer-songwriter Franck Monnet, based in Paekakariki, will make his first New Zealand festival performance.

Molly and the Chromatics will take the stage on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

"We couldn't be more excited about the second announcement of artists, vendors and external stages," festival director Gerry Paul said.

"The programme that has been pulled together by our creative community is astronomical. With only two months until the beautiful disruption of CubaDupa hits the streets, the team are buzzing and we feel privileged to be in a position to hold festivals."

Auckland's eleven-piece New Telepathics will bring an avant-garde explosion to the streets of Te Aro, and Molly and the Chromatics will be performing on the Sunday afternoon.

More than 100 local food stalls will be at the festival, including the return of the Wellington Night Market which has been closed since the March lockdown.

There will be multiple stages and programmes for festival-goers to enjoy.

Jess B will be performing on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"The world's smallest theatre" Tiny Town will feature a wild and varying line up of tap dancing, DJs, cabaret and sultry Jazz for five audience members at a time.

CubaDupa is held on the weekend of March 27-28, throughout the Cuba Street Precinct in Wellington. For latest details of artists, vendors and stages visit www.cubadupa.co.nz.