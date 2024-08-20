Sir Ernest Shackleton with the Polar Medal, 1909. Photo / Portrait

The historical significance is appreciated by Francesca Eathorne, chief executive of the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

“Sure it represents Shackleton the man who was brave, who was an incredible leader, someone who inspires us all over one hundred years on - but it’s also about what he was actually able to do for the world,” Eathorne said.

“Leading Antarctic expeditions, furthering science and exploration in the world’s most extreme environment and that’s what this represents and that’s why it’s inspiring.”

Shackleton's Polar Medal. Photo / George Heard

The temporary export ban was lifted and the medal found a new home halfway around the world and much closer to the South Pole.

Purchased in a private sale, the medal has now been gifted to Canterbury Museum by the Adson Trust – which is where the mystery millionaire comes in.

The Adson Trust is a posthumous $10 million bequest left to the museum by Blenheim man Arthur Henry Harrison. The bequest is administered by the Public Trust.

The retired company secretary left the generous sum to the museum after he was tragically killed in a house fire more than a decade ago.

Museum staff knew nothing of Harrison nor his enormous wealth or generosity until they were informed of the eight-figure donation. He and his late wife June had no children, they lived in a modest house in an industrial part of Blenheim, and loved to travel.

“I think they considered Christchurch their second home - that’s their connection to Canterbury Museum - and loved arts and local cultural scene,” said Glenys Talivai chief executive of the Public Trust.

Under the terms of his gift, the funds can only be used to acquire “objects” for the museum’s collection.

It has previously been used to purchase Shackleton’s miniature medals for Canterbury Museum - but this is by far the biggest acquisition.

Whilst the museum can’t disclose the price, Shackleton’s Polar Medal was reportedly valued at £1.76m ($3.7m).

Canterbury Museum Trust Board chair David Ayers and Public Trust chief executive Glenys Talivai at the medal handover. Photo / George Heard

It was presented to the famed Antarctic explorer after completing three separate expeditions to the icy continent – represented by three silver bars.

The medal has only ever been displayed twice previously, in London. Canterbury Museum will display it permanently.

“I’d like to think that he’d be really proud that actually things that previously weren’t accessible to the public now are, through his bequest,” said Talivai.

The medal will go on display at Canterbury Museum. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury Museum already has Robert Falcon Scott’s Polar Medal in its collection, the latest acquisition effectively completes the set.

“It underscores Ōtautahi-Christchurch’s pivotal role as a gateway to the great southern continent for well over a century,” said Wright.

The medal will be displayed in the new and greatly enlarged Antarctic Gallery when the museum’s Rolleston Ave buildings reopen towards the end of 2028 after a major five-year redevelopment.

While Shackleton’s legacy will continue to be honoured in that newly developed display, Harrison’s will stretch further across the museum. The capital from his initial $10m bequest will fund many more acquisitions for the Christchurch public.

“It could go in perpetuity - and that would be the intent,” said Talivai.

“In all respects, it could last forever.”