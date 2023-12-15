Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Christchurch museum wins World Architecture award: Why it matters

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Ravenscar House Museum in Christchurch won the Cultural Award at the recent World Architects' Festival in Singapore. Photo / Canterbury Museum

Ravenscar House Museum in Christchurch won the Cultural Award at the recent World Architects' Festival in Singapore. Photo / Canterbury Museum

It was the 80s and our two boys were small the last time I was in Singapore. I remember a lush tropical Island, shopping on Orchard Road, Singapore Slings at Raffles…

There are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle