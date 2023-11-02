Voyager 2023 media awards
Diana Wichtel: Why Warner Bros Discovery is wrong to axe The Project NZ

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Despite the news that The Project NZ is to be axed, an admirable spirit continues in hosts Jeremy Corbett, Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd. Photo / Instagram

OPINION

Television. Once it brought us together to watch the news with dinner balanced on our knees or to pass the time at work discussing whether the cut-to-black finale of The Sopranos was or just David Chase jerking the chain of an audience that was by then in the throes of a sort of Stockholm syndrome.

