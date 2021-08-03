Epsom double stabbing: Murder accused out of mental health clinic, court told

Police at the scene where two people were stabbed to death in Epsom. Video / Supplied / Alex Burton

The mental health of a man accused of murdering Epsom couple Herman and Elizabeth Bangera will be further investigated.

The accused was also charged with the attempted murder of a third person after the fatal central Auckland stabbings on March 19.

Herman and Elizabeth Bangera suffered fatal injuries at their Epsom home. Photo / Supplied

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The High Court at Auckland today heard lawyers working on the case were seeking an expert report on the issue of insanity.

The murder-accused was previously in a psychiatric facility.

But the court today heard he was now back in a custodial environment.

He has name suppression, and will be remanded in custody until his trial.

The trial is expected to start on April 26 next year.

Elizabeth Bangera, 55, worked at the University of Auckland.

The Herald was previously told the couple moved to New Zealand from the Indian state of Goa.