Man accused of attempted murder after Oamaru stabbing appears in court

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru yesterday. He handed himself into police before noon. Photo / Kayla Hodge

A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru will remain behind bars for at least a couple of weeks.

The 28-year-old appeared in the Timaru District Court today by video link from the Dunedin police station and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Joanna Maze.

The defendant faces a count of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – charges which each carry a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

He was assisted by an interpreter throughout the hearing and there was no application made for bail.

Police were called to a residential property in Harlech St yesterday just before 4am, where someone was found to have serious stab wound injuries, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The victim was in a stable condition at Oamaru Hospital while another received a minor injury.

The defendant was arrested nearly eight hours after the incident, walking barefoot to a waiting police car.

He will appear in the High Court at Christchurch later this month.