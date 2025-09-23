Fans who were eager to watch the class act close-up will be among many Kiwis thrilled with his World Championships victory.

Beamish’s win was remarkable after a lengthy period of setbacks. We can only admire his recovery from a fall in the last lap of his heat to place second and go on to the final, where he beat the hot favourite.

A third gold looked likely with Wesche leading the shot put competition, but she had to settle for bronze after a foul on her final throw.

Olympic and World Championships success creates role models and prompts increased interest in sport.

It is arguable whether the same can be said about the Enhanced Games, which will debut in Las Vegas next May.

The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, such as steroids, testosterone and growth hormones.

Those who break world records (which won’t be recognised by sporting bodies) will receive US$250,000 ($420,000) bonuses. Anyone who breaks the 50m swimming freestyle or 100m sprint record will receive US$1 million ($1.6m).

Compare that with the World Athletics Championships prizemoney of US$70,000 ($117,233) for gold medallists.

Some elite swimmers say they are motivated by pushing the limits of human potential – and by the money.

Unsurprisingly, the competition has been slammed by sporting bodies and anti-doping agencies.

New Zealand’s Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui board chair Don Mackinnon believes it will jeopardise athlete health while eroding the values of fair play and integrity.

However, Enhanced Games president Aron D’Souza says criticism is “outdated, hypocritical thinking” and sportspeople should release themselves from traditional events that paid them poorly while profiting from their hard work.

The money will be a major drawcard for some athletes who have had little financial reward during years of training and competing.

But what message does using performance-enhancing drugs send to our athletes of the future?

The Enhanced Games are not a true reflection of human potential. It is drug-enhanced potential.

Who will inspire our young athletes? The athlete who bagged a big payday by “breaking a world record”, thanks to drugs?

Or Geordie Beamish getting up after a fall and a foot to the face, finishing second in his heat and going on to become world champion, thanks to his natural talent, hard work and great attitude?

Kerr, Beamish and Wesche are the sort of role models we need.