Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Enhanced Games: Role models not drugs should enhance sport – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Enhanced Games are not a true reflection of human potential. It is drug-enhanced potential. Photo / Greg Bowker

THE FACTS

  • The Enhanced Games, which will allow performance-enhancing drugs to be used, will debut in Las Vegas next May.
  • Events will include swimming, athletics and weightlifting.
  • Some elite swimmers who have signed up say they are motivated by pushing the limits of human potential – and also by the money.

New Zealand is celebrating its best performance at the World Athletics Championships.

Hamish Kerr and Geordie Beamish won the high jump and steeplechase respectively, while Maddi Wesche claimed shot put bronze in Tokyo.

Kerr, the Olympic champion, started the year rebuilding from his Paris success with an appearance

