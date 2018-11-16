The Employment Court has ordered the Ministry of Justice and striking staff back to the negotiating table. Photo / Dean Purcell
A judge has ordered the Ministry of Justice back to the negotiating table with its striking staff ahead of a new round of nationwide protests.
Negotiations between the ministry and Public Service Association (PSA) were ordered by the Employment Court todayand are understood to be planned for Tuesday or Wednesday.
It is the second time the Employment Court has been involved in the ongoing pay dispute after having already dismissed an injunction application by the ministry to stop short-notice "lightning strikes" because of safety concerns.
However, the ministry's chief executive Andrew Bridgman told the Herald he was "bitterly disappointed" the PSA was still seeking further lightning strikes on Monday after the Employment Court mediation order.
"It appears the response from the PSA was to notify us that they were planning a nationwide lightning strike on Monday, but without any indication of when it will occur or for how long," he said in a statement.
"We recognise the right of PSA members – who are all ministry employees – to take strike action. However, we expect on Monday the PSA will adopt its standard tactic of giving us just 30 minutes to quickly clear busy and crowded courts."
But PSA national secretary Glenn Barclay said the union's position has remained the same throughout negotiations.
"The door to resuming bargaining towards reaching a settlement with the Ministry of Justice has remained wide open," he said.
"While we welcome mediation in the coming week, particularly as we have repeatedly called on the ministry to set a date to enable us to resume bargaining, we are concerned that we have yet to receive a meaningful, tangible, concrete sign of a movement in the position of the ministry since we last met on October 29."
Barclay said after two months of industrial action the ministry should "clearly understand that position".
"Without movement towards a better offer the current work-to-rule bans and lightning strikes are set to continue."
Despite losing the injunction bid, Bridgman maintained his position that the short-notice strikes are "unsafe and irresponsible".
"Monday is the one of the busiest days of the court week, with both courtrooms and foyers crowded with people appearing in the District Court from weekend and overnight arrests as well as for scheduled hearings," he said.
"There are also family and friends of defendants and their lawyers. The potential for a serious health and safety incident to occur as all these people are pushed out on to the street is very real."
His comments come after both New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck and New Zealand Bar Association (NZBA) vice-president Jonathan Eaton QC expressed safety concerns about the industrial action after a brawl in a Christchurch courtroom.
Prominent lawyer Ron Mansfield, while questioning the Chief District Court Judge's decision to alter adjournments, considered the notion the PSA strikes had any involvement in the Christchurch brawl to be "disingenuous".
"To impose any blame on the PSA, security incidents like that happen sadly regularly and hence the difficult and stressful environment court staff work in every day," he told the Herald.
Mansfield said Chief Judge Jan-Marie Doogue was "undermining" the impact of the strikes and made lawyers and the court "complicit with the ministry" after she exercised her statutory powers under the District Court Act to move the break times.
The PSA had initially sought a pay increase of more than 13 per cent, more than double the ministry's budget, but has subsequently reduced its claim to 11 per cent.
They also wants to close the gender pay gap.
By the numbers: Is the strike affecting New Zealand's prison population?
Figures released to the Herald by the ministry show thousands fewer cases are being completed as a result of the industrial action.