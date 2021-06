Traffic backed up on State Highway 5 following a two-car crash this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Traffic backed up on State Highway 5 following a two-car crash this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a two-car crash on State Highway 5, west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they had received multiple reports of the crash near Maraeroa Rd.

The road is closed and traffic is backed up.

1:40PM - Reports of a crash on #SH5 between Tirau and Ngongotahā near Dalbeth Rd, Hamurana. Follow the directions of emergency services. Please avoid this area or expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/8sriI5W0H1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 30, 2021

There was initially one person trapped in each of the cars, the spokeswoman said.

One person had serious injuries and one had minor injuries. A helicopter was on the way to the scene.

More to come.