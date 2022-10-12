Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Emergency Services responding to single-vehicle crash near Pokeno

By Benjamin Plummer
Quick Read
Emergency Services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 Northbound lanes between Mercer and Pokeno. Photo / File

Emergency Services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 Northbound lanes between Mercer and Pokeno. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 between Mercer and Pokeno.

The crash occurred in northbound lanes near Pioneer Rd around 10.45am.
One lane was blocked as a result.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said that at this stage no serious injuries are currently being reported from the scene.

New Zealand Transport Agency is asking commuters to delay their journey or allow extra time for delays until lanes are able to be reopened. Southbound lanes remain open.

Latest from New Zealand