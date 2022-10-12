Emergency Services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 Northbound lanes between Mercer and Pokeno. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on SH1 between Mercer and Pokeno.

The crash occurred in northbound lanes near Pioneer Rd around 10.45am.

One lane was blocked as a result.

UPDATE 11:20AM

This crash is blocking northbound lanes. Delay your journey or allow extra time for delays in the area until lanes are able to be reopened. Southbound lanes remain open. ^TP https://t.co/G51LFqtSbo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 12, 2022

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said that at this stage no serious injuries are currently being reported from the scene.

New Zealand Transport Agency is asking commuters to delay their journey or allow extra time for delays until lanes are able to be reopened. Southbound lanes remain open.