Emergency services have swarmed an Invercargill street following a “serious incident” involving a train and a pedestrian this afternoon.

Police said the incident at Elles Road, Turnbull Thomson Park, was reported about 5.20pm.

“Elles Rd is closed between Tweed and Forth St while emergency services work at the scene and an examination is conducted,” police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”