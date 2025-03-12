Sharples said they had a range of professional support services available today for those who needed them.

Sarie Morton has been named as the student killed outside Matamata College after being struck by a train.

“As we navigate this sudden loss, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community.

“Your kindness and compassion are greatly appreciated by Sarie’s family, friends, and all of us here at Matamata College.

“Further details will be provided by the family and communicated with you. In the meantime, we are focused on wrapping our love and care around the family.”

Morton’s mother shared a tribute online to her daughter that said words could not describe their sadness.

“We are still processing this. I am overwhelmed by the love and support by everyone and offers of help.”

She said more details on her daughter’s farewell would be worked out at a later date and they were still “navigating this loss”.

A large group of Morton’s family, friends fellow students and teachers gathered at the tracks this morning to pay tribute to her.

Sunflowers and other colourful bouquets had been laid along with notes wishing the student a peaceful journey back to her ancestors.

Flowers have been left by the train tracks this morning. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Loud crying could be heard as the group sang and said prayers near the site where Morton was struck.

The incident occurred about 3.15pm yesterday at the intersection of College St and Firth St.

Police said despite receiving medical attention, the young girl died at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said a freight train was stopped on the tracks at the Farmers Rd railway crossing, with the barrier arms down and lights flashing.

Earlier, Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock told the Herald there had been requests from the public for a fence to be installed on the road-side of the tracks but it was out of the council’s jurisdiction.

She said she would be waiting for the investigation to be completed by police and WorkSafe before putting forward any recommendations to prevent further tragedies.

Wilcock sent her condolences to the school and the girl’s family, who had been in the community for generations.