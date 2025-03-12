Wilcock said she would be assisting relevant authorities to see if anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

She said she would be looking at recommendations to see if a fence is required along the roadside of the tracks across from the school.

Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said she would be looking for recommendations on whether to put a fence on the roadside of the tracks across from the school. Photo / Google Maps

She said she had sent her condolences to the school and the girl’s family, who had been in the community for generations.

“Everyone will be in mourning, everyone will be in shock.”

She said people were feeling “very raw” and the shockwaves of the young girl’s death were being felt across the tight-knit community.

She said “critical information” would come from the coroner’s report and they would make changes based on those recommendations.

“It’ll be a question of what can be done to avoid more tragedies like this in the future.”

Wilcock urged her community to “lean on each other” for support while investigations take place.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm yesterday at the intersection of College St and Firth St, near Matamata College.

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

In an update shortly after 7pm, police said despite receiving medical attention, the young girl died at the scene.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on Firth St, Matamata, at 3.17pm, sending an ambulance, two helicopters, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.

A reporter at the scene said a freight train was stopped on the tracks at the Farmers Rd railway crossing, with the barrier arms down and lights flashing.

A spokesperson for KiwiRail said the collision did not happen at a level crossing.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.