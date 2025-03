A person has been left critically injured after being hit by a train near Matamata College. Photo / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A person has been left critically injured after being hit by a train near Matamata College. Photo / Google Maps

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a train in the Waikato town of Matamata.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm at the intersection of College St and Firth St, near Matamata College.

The intersection is blocked while emergency services assess the scene.

“The pedestrian is said to be in critical condition,” said a police spokesperson.