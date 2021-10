Emergency services responding to crash between motorcycle and truck in Canterbury

SH1 is closed between Main Rākaia Rd and Elizabeth Avenue due to a crash on Rākaia Bridge. Image / Google

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Canterbury.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on the Rākaia River Bridge in the Selwyn District. Police alerted motorists of the situation just after 10am.

The state highway is now closed between Main Rākaia Rd and Elizabeth Ave as a result and people travelling in the area are told to find an alternative route or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is now on site and contractors are also responding, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area," a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities are urging people to drive safely over the long weekend, after seven people were killed on roads around the country in the first two days of the Labour Day weekend.

Holiday road toll: 7 people killed in two days

Two people died in a crash on SH14 near Whekī Valley in Whāngārei yesterday.

Three other people were injured in the same crash; suffering moderate to critical injuries.

On Saturday, a person died after falling from a moving vehicle on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Kawakawa Bay just before 7pm.

Another two people died after a serious two-car crash near Waihola, Otago, on Saturday morning. Three others were injured, two seriously and one moderately.

On Friday, a motorcyclist died at the scene after colliding with a car in Burnham, Christchurch, and a woman was killed after being hit by a truck in Hawke's Bay.

The victim, identified as a mother from Napier, was hit by a truck-and-trailer horse float between Hastings and Waipāwa.

It is the first fatality on Hawke's Bay roads in more than four months, and the Herald understands the driver was transporting horses that had competed in events at the Hastings showgrounds.

The Labour Day weekend holiday road toll period started at 4pm on Friday and ends 6am tomorrow.

"Police can't be everywhere all of the time," police said.

"Drivers need to take responsibility for their actions when operating a vehicle and focus on getting everybody in their vehicle to their destination safely."

Last year, eight people died on our roads over the Labour holiday period.