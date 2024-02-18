Voyager 2023 media awards
Emergency services respond to Tasman light aircraft crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a report of an incident involving a light aircraft near Saint Arnaud in Tasman, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to the incident near Saint Arnaud-Kawatiri Highway about 2pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggest there are serious injuries and staff are making inquiries to determine what has happened.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with one first response unit and one helicopter, but were not required for transport, and referred the matter to police.

More to come

