New Zealand

Emergency services respond to incident at KFC Balmoral, Auckland

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the KFC on Dominion Road, Auckland, this morning. Image / Google

Police and emergency services are at the scene of an incident at a popular KFC restaurant in Auckland.

St John confirmed they were called to the scene, on the corner of Balmoral Rd and Dominion Rd, just before 8am.

A spokeswoman said they responded to a medical emergency there.

"We responded several units at 7.54am," she said.

A witness said she cycled passed about 9am to see "lots of cops" in the carpark area.

A photo shared on social media site Twitter shows an ambulance, police and a fire engine outside the KFC restaurant.

Police have been approached for comment.