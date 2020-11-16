Emergency services respond to incident at KFC Balmoral, Auckland

Police and emergency services are at the scene of an incident at a popular KFC restaurant in Auckland.
St John confirmed they were called to the scene, on the corner of Balmoral Rd and Dominion Rd, just before 8am.
A spokeswoman said they responded to a medical emergency there.
"We responded several units at 7.54am," she said.
A witness said she cycled passed about 9am to see "lots of cops" in the carpark area.
A photo shared on social media site Twitter shows an ambulance, police and a fire engine outside the KFC restaurant.
Police have been approached for comment.