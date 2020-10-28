Emergency services investigate unknown substance spill in Wellington

Crews are on site to determine what the substance is and whether it poses any threat to the public. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of what's believed to be a hazardous substance spill in Wellington.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed they were called to a commercial building on The Terrace about 10am.

He said there were reports of an item in the building having leaked an unknown substance.

Crews are on site to determine what the substance is and whether it poses any threat to the public.

Wellington Free Ambulance has taken one person in a minor condition to hospital.