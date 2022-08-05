A fire broke out at the man's home last night. Photo / Paul Williams

Emergency services extinguished a fire last night which broke out at the Levin home where police have been negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside.

Police said the fire started shortly after 7pm. They continue to ask members of the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Yesterday was also another day of uncertainty for the 80 Levin residents who were first evacuated from their neighbourhood on Thursday after the man barricaded himself into his home.

Bledisloe St was still cordoned off last night as specialist negotiators continued to talk with the man, who was reportedly threatening to self-harm.

One resident told the Herald on Friday that she had not even had a chance to go home after work when police told her she was being evacuated.

Police armed offenders squad members on Friday positioned on Bledisloe St, Levin. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I told the cops my husband was at home and they said [he] had to leave – so he just jumped in the car. We thought it would just be an hour, so we didn't grab any of our stuff."

She said the council and mayor had been "amazing" and had wrapped support around all those evacuated but said the situation is still "overwhelming".

"I literally just finished work and this happens – didn't even get to go home at all, I didn't see my day going like this ... I'm worried about my house, what's going to happen - I keep getting mixed messages, we don't even know the full story."

Another resident, Diane, on Friday told the Herald she chose to sleep in her car on Thursday night, alongside her husband, because the pair had thought the situation would be resolved by dawn.

They managed two hours' sleep, turning the car heater on every now and then for warmth.

Horowhenua District Council mayor Bernie Wanden said yesterday that while the situation had been challenging, it was rewarding to see how quickly the council and community had mobilised to support the people who needed it.

"While police have to do these things, the way the support gets up and running, council can do that quickly and it quells a lot of those anxieties," he told the Herald.

Wanden said a local pharmacist had been on-site to take care of people with specific medical needs, while other members of the community showed up offering support.

"We had people turning up asking if there was 'anything we can do'," he said.

"Fortunately, or unfortunately, we've had a bit of practice at this sort of thing," he said, referring to a tornado that ripped through the town in May – just blocks away from the evacuated area - that forced people from their homes.

Bledisloe St in Levin, as police negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself in a house on the street. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Friday afternoon Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said police were doing everything they could to resolve the situation safely for everybody involved.



"We are taking this very seriously and have a specialist team working hard to help resolve the incident without loss of life, injury, or damage to property.



"We have asked some residents in the street to leave their homes as a precautionary measure."

Stewart said everything police were doing was to ensure the safety of all those involved and their advice for everyone within the cordon was to evacuate.

"We understand that the incident has been distressing for residents. However, resolving the incident safely for everybody is our number one priority and we thank those affected for their co-operation.



"Police are working with displaced residents and are assisting with pet welfare checks and with retrieving medication left inside the cordon."

Earlier this week police attended another incident on the same street that was cordoned off.