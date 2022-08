Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart and Mayor Bernie Wanden will speak to the media in relation to the on-going incident in Levin today.

Police negotiators are still trying to resolve a stand-off in Levin where 80 residents were evacuated last night, with 40 homes being provided with support.

And it's been confirmed police attended another incident earlier this week on the same street currently cordoned off.

Residents on Bledisloe Street were evacuated last night as police responded to an incident.

The public have been asked to avoid the area, with the area between Freyberg and Cobham Streets cordoned off.