Emergency services at serious crash between truck and car at Christchurch intersection

The crash, involving a truck and a car, happened at the intersection of Dyers Rd/SH74 and Breezes Rd just before 10am on Friday. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at a busy Christchurch intersection.

A police spokesperson said early indications are people have been injured.

"Motorists are asked to please avoid this area or expect significant delays."

A St John spokesman said they did attend and suggest inquiries about injuries are directed to police.

More to come.