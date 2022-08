A truck has crashed into a creek in rural Tararua. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services were early on Monday night at the scene of a Tararua crash in which a truck was reported to have thundered through rails on a bridge and come to a stop in a stream.

Police in Wellington said it was reported at 5.15pm at a bridge on State Highway 52, between Franklin and Angora roads, near Herbertville.

Details on any injuries suggested they were minor, but the road could have to be closed because of the damage to the bridge.