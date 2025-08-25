Advertisement
Emails show Police Commissioner Richard Chambers held serious concerns about culture, leadership and standards at police college

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers emailed police leaders four days after the Herald revealed police applicants were being allowed to start college despite failing fitness standards.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told colleagues the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) was “struggling with its identity” in a blunt assessment of leadership, culture and standards at the recruit training centre, according to emails obtained by the Herald.

Chambers emailed executive leaders on May 2 – four days after

