Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Businessman Fang Sun named as alleged killer

Fang Sun appearing in court earlier this year, when he was accused of murdering Elizabeth Zhong. Photo / Alex Burton

The man accused of killing Auckland woman Elizabeth Zhong is a businessman named Fang Sun.

Sun was arrested in February and previously had name suppression.

Sun pleaded not guilty to murder in March, when he appeared before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Sun had previously been remanded in custody until the trial but applied for bail.

In May, Justice Fitzgerald reserved her decision on whether Sun's name should stay suppressed.

Sun appealed a later decision by Justice Fitzgerald to deny him continued name suppression.

His case was mentioned again at the High Court in late September, and he took some of his legal matters to the Court of Appeal today.

But the businessman in his late 40s abandoned the appeal against Justice Fitzgerald's decision.

A six-week murder trial is expected to start in April next year.

Zhong's body was found in the boot of her car near her Auckland home in late November last year in the East Auckland suburb of Sunnyhills.