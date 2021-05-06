Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Murder accused's identity to remain suppressed

Elizabeth Zhong of Sunnyhills in Auckland was found dead late last year. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of murdering Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong will have his name suppression maintained for now.

At the High Court in Auckland, Justice Sally Fitzgerald today reserved her decision on whether the accused killer's name should stay suppressed.

But until the judge releases her decision, pre-existing name suppression orders remain in place.

Investigators at the homicide scene examined a property in suburban Sunnyhills in late November. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The judge also prohibited details of today's name suppression application from being published.

In March, the accused man pleaded not guilty to murder.

The court previously heard a six-week murder trial was expected to start on April 26 next year.

Zhong's body was found in the boot of her car near her Auckland home in late November last year in the East Auckland suburb of Sunnyhills.