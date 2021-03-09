Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Man pleads not guilty to murder

Elizabeth Zhong's body was found in the boot of her car. Photo / supplied

A man accused of killing Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The accused man appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

A six-week murder trial is expected to start on April 26, next year.

He has interim name supression.

He previously appeared in Manukau District Court on February 12.

Zhong's body was found in the boot of her car near her Auckland home in late November last year in the East Auckland suburb of Sunnyhills.